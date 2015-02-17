UPDATE: Road condition improving, but some icy spots - WRCBtv.com | Chattanooga News, Weather & Sports

UPDATE: Road condition improving, but some icy spots

Posted: Updated:
By WRCB Staff
UPDATE: The Tennessee Department of Transportation reports that Cookeville and Crossville have patches of ice and snow reported in all of TDOT District 27 along the Cumberland Plateau.  Crews are salting and plowing.
 
In Dunlap and Tullahoma areas,  I-24 in Monteagle is clear and drying.  I-24 in Manchester, as well as roads in Bledsoe, Cannon, Coffee, Grundy, Sequatchie, and Van Buren counties are reported to have patches of snow and/or ice on the roadways.  The remaining counties in the district have clear and drying roads.  Crews are salting as needed and on standby in other areas.
 
In Chattanooga, TDOT says the pavement is clear and drying in most of the district.  In Polk County, roadways are wet with light snow, and in Rhea County there are patches of ice and snow on some roadways.  Crews are salting as needed in these counties and on standby in other areas.

