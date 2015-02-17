More than 225,000 without power in Georgia after ice storm

ATLANTA (AP) - Power companies say more than 225,000 customers in Georgia were without power as crews worked to clear downed trees and power lines.

Georgia's electric membership cooperatives reported that around 134,000 of its customers in northeast Georgia were without power as of 5 a.m. Tuesday. That's up from 64,000 late Monday night.

Georgia Power reported that more than 92,000 of its customers were also without power before dawn Tuesday, a day after an ice storm coated much of northeast Georgia with ice.

Several counties in north Georgia remained under a winter storm warning until noon Tuesday.

Emergency managers told the National Weather Service that at least a quarter-inch of ice had accumulated in Cherokee and Forsyth counties and about 250 trees had fallen in Dawson County, some of them on roadways.

