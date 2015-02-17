Snow showers and some accumulation possible for Wednesday

Predicted snowfall for Wednesday through 8:00pm. CHATTANOOGA, TN (WRCB) -
Good Tuesday. Thought the freezing rain has moved on, there are widespread reports of patchy areas of ice for your morning commute. Melting will be tough. I only expect the high in Chattanooga to reach about 35 degrees. It won't get out of the 20s in the Blue Ridge Mountains.
Tonight will see temps dropping into the mid 20s. Early Wednesday morning, we will start to see light snow showers that will last through the morning. We could get some light accumulations in the valleys, and 1/2' to 1" in the mountains. We will warm to about 40 in the afternoon. Winds will also be increasing Wednesday, blowing from the northwest at 15-20 mph. That will bring in some extremely cold air Thursday. Lows Thursday morning will be in the single digits and low 10s. The high Thursday will only reach 25.
Friday night into Saturday morning, it looks like we may be in store for another wintry mix. It will change to all rain as temps climb into the 40s Saturday afternoon. Some of that rain will likely linger into Sunday also. Temps will remain in the 40s all day Sunday as well.
. David Karnes
TUESDAY:
Noon... Mostly Sunny, Patchy Ice, 25
5pm... Partly Cloudy, 35