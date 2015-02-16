Huge storm leaves slushy mess in TN; Ky. declares emergency

Tennessee declared a state of emergency Monday night as more than 55,000 residents were without power across the state, according to the Tennessee Emergency Management Agency.

A number of counties are also requesting state assistance with their responses. Roane County has requested five chainsaw crews from TWRA to help with clearing debris.

Meanwhile, 19 counties are being impacted by power outage spikes. Knox, Monroe, and Fentress are among the top six counties with the most people stuck in the dark as of Tuesday night, according to TEMA.

Read more at WBIR.