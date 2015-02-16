Emergency shelter set up at Monteagle's 911 Center

Monteagle has seen consistent rainfall since 8 o'clock Monday morning with temperatures hovering right at 32 degrees. The biggest concern is icy roads, we're seeing a thick coat of ice on trees, signs, cars, sidewalks, and power lines. If you lose power or get stranded on the roadways the American Red Cross has set up an emergency overnight shelter at Monteagle's 911 Center on College Street.

They have overnight and meal accommodations available. For any further questions please contact Robert Tapley at 423-641-3062".