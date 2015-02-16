Steady rainfall on Signal Mtn



So not a whole lot of problems up here right now until the temperatures dip below freezing.. Potentially causing some travel hazards up here tonight and into the morning.



Some contracted workers spreading salt say they've got jobs all over the region today.

Up on Signal Mountain it was a steady rainfall for most of the day.No major problems on the mountain just yet and residents are hoping it will stay that way.Visibility was limited and it's been a steady cold downpour for the majority of the day.No emergencies reported out here yet but there is some concern with ice causing some trees to start leaning into power lines.But as far as driving goes travel up and down the mountain has not been affected.Although you should be cautious if you have to get out.Right now all roads are clear.Travel up and down the W Road which has some tight turns was unaffected earlier as well.Although, again, slow down and keep your distance from other cars.There is a thin coat of ice on trees.. Windshields.. As well as power lines.Main roads up here have not frozen yet, though.