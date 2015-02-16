UPDATE: Threat of freezing rain and ice make for dangerous road conditions Posted: Monday, February 16, 2015 9:48 PM EST Updated: Monday, February 16, 2015 11:57 PM EST Posted:Updated:

UPDATE: As temperatures change in Sequatchie County, so does the plan at the Emergency Operations Center in Dunlap.



“One or two degrees makes a difference in a storm,” Sheriff Ronnie Hitchcock said.



“We've got our road trucks with salt staged in our mountain areas and around,” EMA Director Winfred Smith added.



This is where crews monitor conditions, reports and scan calls. Smith and his team are ready for the moment conditions become dangerous.



“The power lines and trees and all of that started to ice over,” Smith said.



Hitchcock has served as sheriff for about 13 years. He's seen how snow and ice effects the higher elevations in his county and needs everyone in his district to stay off the roads so his crews can do their job.



“They get out and block up the roadway and we can't get where we need to go which jeopardizes the safety of other people that we're trying to assist or help,” he said.





With the threat of freezing rain, and ice on the roads, driving conditions can be extremely dangerous.



Channel 3 Eyewitness News reporter Michelle heron is driving around Sequatchie County with a real-time account of conditions and some advice for drivers.



