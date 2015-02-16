Deal delays Tuesday opening for state offices due to weather

ATLANTA (AP) - Gov. Nathan Deal says state agencies will delay opening until 10 a.m. on Tuesday in metro Atlanta to prevent problems with black ice on roadways.

Deal also announced at a Tuesday news conference that state offices in northern counties will delay opening until 11 a.m.

Those offices were closed on Monday.

Deal says he hopes other government agencies including schools will consider a similar action.

Several counties in far northeast Georgia remain under a winter storm warning until noon on Tuesday.

Other northern counties are under a winter weather advisory due to forecasts of freezing rain and black ice through the morning hours.

Metro Atlanta drivers are being warned that black ice could develop on roads, especially bridges and overpasses, between 5 a.m. and 10 a.m. on Tuesday.

Copyright 2015 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.