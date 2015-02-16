ONLY ON 3: Rope swing accident caught on Go-Pro video, victim still recovering

The man who fell more than 12-feet in a rope swing accident on Mowbray mountain 6-months ago is still recovering from his injuries.

Channel 3 was the only crew there as 28-year-old Nick Stovall was pulled from the woods. It took crews nearly 7-hours to secure him and bring him out of the rough terrain. Doctors said Stovall would have a long road to recovery. Against all odds, Stovall is almost completely healed.

"I don't have any words for how thankful I am," said Nick.

Channel 3 first introduced you to Stovall just days after he fell from the rope swing. The accident was captured on his Go-Pro video.

"I kind of bumped into a tree and started spinning uncontrollably... I kind of just lost my grip," said Stovall.

Stovall was saved by his younger brother and friend who pulled him out of the water and called for help. In the hours ahead across 3 miles of rough terrain, volunteers carried him.

"There was no trail, there were pockets of water about 5 or 6 feet deep, there were snakes and it started getting dark," said Stovall.

With two fractured vertebrae, a fractured hip and pelvis, doctors said he would be bed ridden for at least 6-months. Against all odds just 2-months in recovery, Stovall worked his way up to walking five miles a day.

"I would walk around the cul-de-sac outside and then see if I could make it half way down the block and then see if I could make it all the way down the block," said Stovall. "You just got to fight to get back to where you want to be."

Stovall keeps pushing himself forward, he's back at work and he recently started playing music again.

"If anything it taught me to take advantage of my life. You can't be complacent or feel sorry for yourself for being an idiot and falling, you owe it to the people who helped save you to push yourself to get better or else they did it for nothing," said Stovall.

Stovall now says he plans to live life to the fullest. He's going sky-diving next month and hiking the Everglades this summer.

When we asked him if he would ever go on a rope swing again he said he would, only if it was safe. The rope swing he was injured on has since been cut down.





