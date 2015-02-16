Bradley Co. EMA monitoring weather closely Posted: Monday, February 16, 2015 7:26 PM EST Updated: Monday, February 16, 2015 9:14 PM EST Posted:Updated:

As temperatures hovered around the freezing mark Monday, the falling rain quickly formed a coat of ice over things like street signs, cars, and power lines. Bradley County EMA Director Troy Spence says it was tricky tracking this latest winter weather system.



"It's very unpredictable. The forecasters, they do their best. It's just one of those things. You never know what the temperatures are going to do, what mother nature's going to do. So be informed. Be prepared. And if you don't have to drive when the weather's really bad, then don't. Save yourself the hassle of getting involved in an accident," says Spence.



The biggest concern in Bradley County is a thicker layer of ice forming overnight. There are no classes Tuesday for Cleveland City schools or Cleveland State. Bradley County was already out for a teacher in-service day, but that has been canceled as well.