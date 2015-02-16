Judge issues no-contact order against NASCAR's Kurt Busch

In this May 22, 2014, file photo, Kurt Busch, left, walks with Patricia Driscoll before qualifying for a NASCAR Sprint Cup series auto race at Charlotte Motor Speedway in Concord, N.C. (AP Photo/Terry Renna)

By RANDALL CHASE , Associated Press

DOVER, Del. (AP) - A Delaware judge has ordered NASCAR driver Kurt Busch to stay away from his ex-girlfriend Patricia Driscoll and not communicate with her.

The judge issued a no-contact order Monday after holding a hearing that stretched over four days in December and January.

Driscoll sought the order in November, claiming that Busch assaulted her after she showed up unannounced at his motorhome at Dover International Speedway in September. She also filed a criminal complaint that has yet to be acted upon by the Delaware attorney general's office.

Busch denies assaulting Driscoll. He says she ignored his repeated requests to leave his motorhome.

A Dover police detective testified that Busch told him Driscoll's head "tapped" the wall when he cupped her face in his hands and told her again to leave.

