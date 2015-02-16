UPDATE: Local shelters preparing for icy conditions Posted: Monday, February 16, 2015 12:54 PM EST Updated: Tuesday, February 17, 2015 5:30 PM EST Posted:Updated:

UPDATE: Temporary warming shelters have been established in McMinn County at the following locations for residents without power:



Mt. Pisgah Baptist Church--1861 County Road 250 in Niota, TN



Union McMinn Baptist Church--314 County Road 316 in Niota, TN



Englewood Church of God--9 Church Street in Englewood, TN



Shelters will remain open until power is restored to the respective communities each shelter serves.

PREVIOUS STORY: The Grundy County EMA Emergency Operations Center has been activated.



EMA officials tell Channel 3 that they are seeing a lot of ice on the mountain roads.



The American Red Cross has also set up a basic temporary shelter at the Monteagle 911 Center located at 173 College Street.



The Monteagle 911 Center will have overnight and meal accommodations available.



For any further questions on the Monteagle 911 Center contact Robert Tapley at 641-3062.