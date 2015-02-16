Firefighters stop fire at Miller Industries - WRCBtv.com | Chattanooga News, Weather & Sports

Firefighters stop fire at Miller Industries

By WRCB Staff
CHATTANOOGA, TN (WRCB) - Firefighters from two departments stopped a commercial fire at Miller Industries in Ooltewah Monday morning. 

The Chattanooga Fire Department received the alarm around 10 a.m. and responded to a business on Hilltop Drive with two fire companies. 

They were joined by firefighters with the Tri-Community Volunteer Fire Department.

Battalion Chief Rick Boatwright tells Channel 3, the fire was located in an air filtration system inside a welding shop. 

The fire was brought under control in roughly 15 minutes. 

No injuries were reported. An estimate on the dollar loss was not available.
