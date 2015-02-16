Firefighters stop fire at Miller Industries Posted: Monday, February 16, 2015 11:50 AM EST Updated: Monday, February 16, 2015 12:58 PM EST Posted:Updated:

Firefighters from two departments stopped a commercial fire at Miller Industries in Ooltewah Monday morning.



The Chattanooga Fire Department received the alarm around 10 a.m. and responded to a business on Hilltop Drive with two fire companies.



They were joined by firefighters with the Tri-Community Volunteer Fire Department.



Battalion Chief Rick Boatwright tells Channel 3, the fire was located in an air filtration system inside a welding shop.



The fire was brought under control in roughly 15 minutes.



No injuries were reported. An estimate on the dollar loss was not available.