Man pistol-whips girlfriend on Valentine's Day

A 21-year-old man is being held on a $126,000 bond after he pistol whipped and beat his ex-girlfriend on Valentine's Day, according to an affidavit of complaint.

The woman told deputies that her ex, Tyler Allen Ward, accused of her of cheating on him.

The woman said he kicked in the door to the residence just after 2 a.m. Saturday. Ward punched and kicked her in the head before brandishing a gun and pistol whipping her, according to a Hamilton County Sheriff's Office affidavit.

Court records show Ward was convicted of assaulting the same woman in August, but received a suspended sentence for good behavior after serving 150 days. He was ordered to have no contact with her. He was also convicted of domestic assault three years ago. It's unclear if it was the same victim in that case.

On Valentine's Day, the woman sustained injuries including: a gash to her nose, multiple cuts and bruises all over her arms, as well as her face, neck and head area.

At one point during the attack, Ward took the woman's phone so she could not call for help. He made calls to family members. She yelled for someone to get help. He threatened to shoot her before reportedly firing three shots inside the residence on Coffelt Road, according to the affidavit.

Ward fled from the residence when his ride showed up. He took the woman's cell phone along with $125 that she had in her purse.

Soddy-Daisy police officers received word that Ward's mother picked him up in a blue Ford Mustang. When officers stopped the car, Ward fled and left behind a Hi-Point handgun. He was caught by officers after a brief chase.

Ward now faces charges of aggravated domestic assault, reckless endangerment, and possession of a firearm during a felony, possession of a handgun while under the influence, aggravated burglary, false imprisonment, theft of property and interference with emergency calls.

His next court date is Friday before Hamilton County Sessions Court Judge Christine Sell.