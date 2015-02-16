Tennessee Valley among worst records for timely adoptions

CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. (AP) - The Tennessee Department of Children's Services says the Tennessee Valley has one of the worst records for timely adoptions in the state.

The Chattanooga Times Free Press (http://bit.ly/1DdeIcn ) reports that in the 2013-2014 fiscal year, only 24 percent of the region's adoptions were finalized within two years of the date the child entered state custody.

That's the second-lowest percentage in the state, and well below other regions, where the numbers more typically range between 36 percent and 55 percent. In the state's top region, 65 percent of adoptions are finalized within two years. The average for all regions is 42 percent.

Experts say a number of factors affect adoption rates and it's hard to connect the Tennessee Valley's low numbers to any one aspect in particular.

Information from: Chattanooga Times Free Press, http://www.timesfreepress.com

