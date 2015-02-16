Country Music Hall of Fame and Museum has record year

the Country Music Hall of Fame and Museum in Nashville. Photo courtesy Omni Nashville Hotel.

NASHVILLE, TN (AP) - The Country Music Hall of Fame and Museum had a record-breaking year for attendance and revenue in 2014.

The Tennessean (http://tnne.ws/1BfTcTD ) reports that the museum rode the success of its partnerships with the Omni Hotel and Music City Center to new heights.

Attendance has been growing steadily, but the museum had a significant increase over the previous highs in 2013.

Attendance rose to 970,971 in 2014, up from 668,577 the year before. Revenue climbed more than $11 million to $32.52 million in 2014.

Museum director Kyle Young cited the museum's partnership with the Omni Hotel and Music City Center as key the factors behind the growth. He also cited the popularity of country music and Nashville's growing status as a leisure tourist destination.

Information from: The Tennessean, http://www.tennessean.com

