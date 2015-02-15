Mocs' Tuoyo nears UTC blocked shot record

CHATTANOOGA, TN (WRCB)--The Chattanooga Mocs' Justin Tuoyo is closing in on the team's season record for blocked shots.UTC's Saturday night 79-72 win over Samford, the Mocs blocked 10 more shots with Jones, Tuoyo and Robertson logging three apiece.It's the second time this season the squad reached double digit blocks. For Tuoyo, he's eight blocked shots shy of the team record set last season by Zee Mason. Samford Head Coach Scott Padgett was quite impressed." You got a player like Tuoyo in there who is a great rim protector, probably going to, and should be the defensive player of the year," said Padgett." I'm a little more biased than he is," grinned Mocs Head Coach Will Wade. " But I would, I definitely share his opinion. I think Justin does a lot of really good things and effects winning in a lot of different ways that maybe don't, some that show up on the stat sheet. " He had ten rebounds tonight and three blocks and fourteen points," said Wade.As For Tuoyo, he says he's not thinking about the team's bocked shot record." Not really, I just want to go out there and play my game, if it happens, then thats always good butI just want to help us win," says Tuoyo.

The Mocs are home Thursday for Mercer.

