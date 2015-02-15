Louis Jourdan, Frenchman who starred in 'Gigi,' dies at 93

LOS ANGELES (AP) - Louis Jourdan, the dashingly handsome Frenchman who starred in "Gigi," ''Can-Can," ''Three Coins in the Fountain" and other American movies, has died. He was 93.

Jourdan's biographer, Olivier Minne, says the actor died Saturday at his home in Beverly Hills, likely of natural causes.

Succeeding Charles Boyer as Hollywood's favorite French lover, Jourdan romanced Joan Fontaine, Jennifer Jones, Grace Kelly and Shirley MacLaine in films during the late 1940s and throughout the 1950s.

His film career reached a peak in 1957 with the musical, "Gigi," playing the Parisian seeking young Gigi as a mistress. The film won nine Academy Awards, including best picture.

Jourdan's striking good looks made him subject to the Hollywood habit of typecasting. However, he also showed that he could play a villain in "Julie" and "Octopussy."

