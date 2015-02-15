Deal declares emergency for North Georgia counties - WRCBtv.com | Chattanooga News, Weather & Sports

Georgia Governor Nathan Deal has declared a state of emergency for the 15 North Georgia counties under a winter storm warning. 

"I am issuing this order out of an abundance of caution, so the state can make all preparations necessary to quickly and efficiently address any potential winter weather problems," said Deal. "We will monitor the weather throughout the night and allocate state resources as needed should ice formation creep further south into the metro area."

Deal has declared emergencies for Catoosa, Dade, Dawson, Fannin, Gilmer, Habersham, Lumpkin, Murray, Pickens, Rabun, Towns, Union, Walker, White and Whitfield counties. The governor's order notes that in these counties forecasts call for ice accumulation and moderately high wind gusts that could bring down tree limbs.

In an effort to minimize the number of afternoon commuters, Deal is directing state agency heads to close state offices in the 15 affected counties as well as on Capitol Hill, with the exception of all essential and emergency personnel. State employees in these areas are encouraged to telecommute.

