MSU's Emergency Landing

STARKVILLE, Miss. (AP) - The Mississippi State men's basketball team had to take a bus home to Starkville after an engine failed on the team plane, forcing an emergency landing in St. Louis.
    
Team spokesman Gregg Ellis says the team left suburban Festus at 8:30 a.m. Sunday and arrived in Starkville at 3:30 p.m.
    
Ellis says he was sitting in front of the right wing when the engine failed about 20 minutes into the flight Saturday night. He says he heard a sound like suction, followed by a bang. Then the plane heeled to the left and went dark.
    
Ellis says the pilot quickly righted the plane, and they landed without incident.
    
The mishap occurred after the Bulldogs defeated the Missouri Tigers 77-74 Saturday in Columbia, Missouri.

