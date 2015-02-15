Two suspects wanted by the Bradley County Sheriff's Office now i - WRCBtv.com | Chattanooga News, Weather & Sports

Two suspects wanted by the Bradley County Sheriff's Office now in jail

By WRCB Staff
Two suspects on Bradley County's Top Ten Most Wanted list sit in a jail cell.

Twenty-six-year-old Nathan Matthew Simonds was arrested on charges of Violation of Probation and Misdemeanor Violation of Probation.

Forty-two-year-old Janet Rebecca Howard Caldwell faces several drug charges.

Both individuals were taken into custody over the the weekend.

