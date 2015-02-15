Lady Vols overcome injuries, top No. 10 Kentucky 72-58 Posted: Sunday, February 15, 2015 5:24 PM EST Updated: Sunday, February 15, 2015 5:24 PM EST Posted:Updated:

Sports - Tennessee Lady Vols

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (AP) - Ariel Massengale scored 17 points to end her slump and No. 6 Tennessee overcame the loss of starting center Isabelle Harrison to beat No. 10 Kentucky 72-58 on Sunday.



Harrison, the Lady Vols' top scorer and rebounder, was carried off the court early in the second half after her right leg and right knee twisted awkwardly as she battled for a rebound. Tennessee also lost Jordan Reynolds, who was hit in the nose Thursday in a victory at Mississippi. She started Sunday, but left two minutes into the game and didn't return.



Tennessee (22-3, 12-0 SEC) won its 18th straight home game and 19th consecutive SEC contest.



Massengale had scored a total of one point and had shot a combined 0 for 11 from the floor in the two games leading up to this one.



Makayla Epps scored 13 points for Kentucky (19-6, 8-4).







