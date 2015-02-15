Gordon wins pole for final Daytona 500 of his career Posted: Sunday, February 15, 2015 4:13 PM EST Updated: Sunday, February 15, 2015 4:13 PM EST Posted:Updated:

Four-time NASCAR champion Jeff Gordon. AP photo

DAYTONA BEACH, Fla. (AP) - Jeff Gordon will start from the pole in his final Daytona 500 of his career.



Gordon announced last month this will be his final full-time season, and he's been adamant next Sunday's season-opening Daytona 500 will be the last of his career.



The four-time NASCAR champion is a three-time winner of "The Great American Race."



Gordon and Hendrick Motorsports teammate Jimmie Johnson locked down the front row in Sunday's qualifying session, which was done in knockout rounds for the first time in 57 years.



The qualifying was blasted by most of the drivers. Clint Bowyer called it a "cute show" after he wrecked in the first round. Reigning champion Kevin Harvick grumbled Daytona's tradition had been ruined, while three-time champion Tony Stewart called it "a complete embarrassment for our series."



