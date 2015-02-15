Tennessee Boys Basketball How They Fared Posted: Sunday, February 15, 2015 4:12 PM EST Updated: Sunday, February 15, 2015 4:12 PM EST Posted:Updated:

By The Associated Press





Class AAA

1. Oak Ridge (26-2) beat Knox Central 80-49.

2. Bearden (27-2) beat Lenoir City 61-49.

3. Southwind (23-4) lost to Germantown 69-64.

4. White County (26-3) lost to Lebanon 67-51, beat Cumberland County 69-45.

5. Hamilton (10-15) beat White Station 97-85, beat Memphis Overton 84-64, lost to Memphis East 80-73.

6. Blackman (20-4) beat LaVergne 46-44, beat Oakland 44-41.

7. Station Camp (26-4) beat Smyrna 64-47, beat Wilson Central 35-17, beat Gallatin 61-42.

8. Dyer County (22-4) lost to Hardin County 56-53, beat Munford 52-27.

9. Jefferson County (25-6) beat Sevier County 55-42, beat South Doyle 68-57.

10.Brentwood (25-5) beat Summit 73-64, beat Franklin 61-45.

Class AA

1. CPA (27-4) beat Giles County 80-40, beat Marshall County 62-51.

2. Creek Wood (27-0) beat Lewis County 87-42, beat Stewart County 99-53.

3. Haywood County (27-2) beat Jackson North Side 72-42.

4. East Nashville (26-2) beat Maplewood 59-47.

5. Fulton (23-3) beat Austin-East 73-51.

6. Westview (24-5) beat Dyersburg 81-52.

7. Cheatham County (21-3) beat Westmoreland 57-50.

8. Brainerd (19-5) beat Red Bank 69-56.

9. Lexington (21-4) beat Bolivar Central 39-20.

10. Cannon County (25-5) beat Smith County 45-43.

Class A

1. Union City (26-3) beat Lake County 83-79.

2. Mitchell (24-6) beat MASE 74-28, beat GRAD Academy 94-47, beat Soulsville 73-42.

3. Cosby (24-4) beat Northview Academy 62-54.

4. Clay County (23-4) beat Pickett County 77-55.

5. Hampton (23-7) beat Unicoi County 71-44, beat North Greene 77-41.

(tie) Middleton (22-5) beat Madison Acad Magnet 50-44.

7. Fayetteville (22-4) lost to Huntland 69-56.

8. McKenzie (25-3) beat Clarksburg 88-47, beat Big Sandy 83-32.

(tie) Booker T. Washington (20-8) beat Memphis School of Excellence 83-37, beat City University 66-59.

10. Grace Christian (18-8) idle.

Division II

1. CBHS (27-0) beat Briarcrest Christian 53-50.

2. Brentwood Academy (25-2) beat MBA 66-38.

3. St. George's (25-4) beat Memphis Catholic 47-23, beat Lausanne 57-36, beat Harding Academy 58-47.

4. Briarcrest (23-9) beat Memphis Metro HomeSchool 97-77, lost to CBHS 53-50.

5. Knoxville Webb (29-6) lost to BGA 72-69, beat Franklin Road Academy 55-53.

6. McCallie (24-6) beat Pope John Paul II 55-53, beat Ensworth 55-53.

7. Franklin Road Academy (24-7) lost to Davidson Academy 58-54, lost to Knoxville Webb 55-53.

8. MBA (16-9) beat Father Ryan 36-28, beat Baylor 58-47, lost to Brentwood Academy 66-38.

9. Ensworth (15-11) beat Central Park Christian, Ala. 69-67, lost to McCallie 55-53.

(tie) University-Jackson (21-8) lost to Harding Academy 67-59.



