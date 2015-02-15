Tennessee Boys Basketball How They Fared

By The Associated Press
Class AAA
1. Oak Ridge (26-2) beat Knox Central 80-49.
2. Bearden (27-2) beat Lenoir City 61-49.
3. Southwind (23-4) lost to Germantown 69-64.
4. White County (26-3) lost to Lebanon 67-51, beat Cumberland County 69-45.
5. Hamilton (10-15) beat White Station 97-85, beat Memphis Overton 84-64, lost to Memphis East 80-73.
6. Blackman (20-4) beat LaVergne 46-44, beat Oakland 44-41.
7. Station Camp (26-4) beat Smyrna 64-47, beat Wilson Central 35-17, beat Gallatin 61-42.
8. Dyer County (22-4) lost to Hardin County 56-53, beat Munford 52-27.
9. Jefferson County (25-6) beat Sevier County 55-42, beat South Doyle 68-57.
10.Brentwood (25-5) beat Summit 73-64, beat Franklin 61-45.
Class AA
1. CPA (27-4) beat Giles County 80-40, beat Marshall County 62-51.
2. Creek Wood (27-0) beat Lewis County 87-42, beat Stewart County 99-53.
3. Haywood County (27-2) beat Jackson North Side 72-42.
4. East Nashville (26-2) beat Maplewood 59-47.
5. Fulton (23-3) beat Austin-East 73-51.
6. Westview (24-5) beat Dyersburg 81-52.
7. Cheatham County (21-3) beat Westmoreland 57-50.
8. Brainerd (19-5) beat Red Bank 69-56.
9. Lexington (21-4) beat Bolivar Central 39-20.
10. Cannon County (25-5) beat Smith County 45-43.
Class A
1. Union City (26-3) beat Lake County 83-79.
2. Mitchell (24-6) beat MASE 74-28, beat GRAD Academy 94-47, beat Soulsville 73-42.
3. Cosby (24-4) beat Northview Academy 62-54.
4. Clay County (23-4) beat Pickett County 77-55.
5. Hampton (23-7) beat Unicoi County 71-44, beat North Greene 77-41.
(tie) Middleton (22-5) beat Madison Acad Magnet 50-44.
7. Fayetteville (22-4) lost to Huntland 69-56.
8. McKenzie (25-3) beat Clarksburg 88-47, beat Big Sandy 83-32.
(tie) Booker T. Washington (20-8) beat Memphis School of Excellence 83-37, beat City University 66-59.
10. Grace Christian (18-8) idle.
Division II
1. CBHS (27-0) beat Briarcrest Christian 53-50.
2. Brentwood Academy (25-2) beat MBA 66-38.
3. St. George's (25-4) beat Memphis Catholic 47-23, beat Lausanne 57-36, beat Harding Academy 58-47.
4. Briarcrest (23-9) beat Memphis Metro HomeSchool 97-77, lost to CBHS 53-50.
5. Knoxville Webb (29-6) lost to BGA 72-69, beat Franklin Road Academy 55-53.
6. McCallie (24-6) beat Pope John Paul II 55-53, beat Ensworth 55-53.
7. Franklin Road Academy (24-7) lost to Davidson Academy 58-54, lost to Knoxville Webb 55-53.
8. MBA (16-9) beat Father Ryan 36-28, beat Baylor 58-47, lost to Brentwood Academy 66-38.
9. Ensworth (15-11) beat Central Park Christian, Ala. 69-67, lost to McCallie 55-53.
(tie) University-Jackson (21-8) lost to Harding Academy 67-59.