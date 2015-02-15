Tennessee Girls Basketball How They Fared Posted: Sunday, February 15, 2015 4:10 PM EST Updated: Sunday, February 15, 2015 4:10 PM EST Posted:Updated:

By The Associated Press





Class AAA

1. Blackman (24-2) beat LaVergne 54-11, beat Smyrna 71-48.

2. Ridgeway (22-0) beat Kirby 66-24.

3. Dyer County (28-0) beat Hardin County 53-40, beat Brighton 94-45.

4. Oakland (23-5) lost to Riverdale 70-59, beat Siegel 74-48, beat Riverdale 57-52.

5. Mt. Juliet (27-2) beat Gallatin 58-19, beat Hendersonville 50-32.

6. Dickson County (28-2) beat Independence 53-46, beat Ravenwood 60-45, beat Brentwood 51-49.

7. Bearden (27-3) beat William Blount 58-52.

8. Riverdale (22-7) beat Oakland 70-59, lost to Oakland 57-52.

9. Brentwood (23-4) beat Summit 26-24, lost to Dickson County 51-49.

10. Cumberland County (24-4) beat Warren County 78-44.

Class AA

1. Elizabethton (26-0) beat Happy Valley 69-24.

2. CPA (25-0) beat Cascade 55-33, beat Giles County 60-53.

3. Martin Luther King (21-5) lost to Lipscomb Academy 57-52.

4. Jackson South Side (21-5) lost to Bolivar Central 53-47.

5. East Nashville (23-3) beat Pearl Cohn 51-42.

6. Upperman (25-6) beat DeKalb County 66-41, lost to Murfreesboro Central Magnet 32-31.

7. Livingston Academy (23-8) beat York Institute 64-25, lost to Cannon County 59-58.

8. Murfreesboro Central Magnet (23-5) beat Macon County 51-33, beat Upperman 32-31.

9. McMinn Central (24-4) beat Polk County 65-22.

10. Grainger (24-5) beat South Greene 61-39, beat Claiborne 67-29.

Class A

1. Middleton (27-0) beat Scotts Hill 52-22.

2. Clarkrange (25-5) beat Monterey 64-32.

3. Houston County (30-1) beat Nashville Christian 53-16, beat McEwen 52-29.

4. West Carroll (28-1) beat Huntingdon 59-36, lost to Dresden 39-34.

5. South Greene (24-6) lost to Grainger 61-39, beat Cloudland 70-42.

6. Gibson County (28-3) beat Bradford 52-36.

7. Middle Tennessee Christian (26-3) beat Eagleville 63-45, beat Huntland 48-42.

8. Perry County (23-2) lost to Summertown 34-32.

9. Oliver Springs (24-6) beat Coalfield 45-38.

10. Community (18-8) beat Moore County 58-55.

Division II

1. Brentwood Academy (26-1) beat Baylor 59-50, beat Harpeth Hall 64-30.

2. Knoxville Webb (28-4) beat University School of Nashville 45-32, beat Franklin Road Academy 61-37.

3. Franklin Road Academy (29-3) beat Ezell-Harding 54-44, lost to Knoxville Webb 61-37.

4. Briarcrest (20-6) beat Memphis Metro 74-30, beat St. Agnes Academy 50-39.

5. Northpoint (23-6) beat FACS 71-48, beat Lausanne 62-41, lost to Harding Academy 40-33.

6. University-Jackson (23-5) lost to Lausanne 58-56.

7. University-Nashville (21-8) beat Friendship Christian 46-29, lost to Knoxville Webb 45-32, lost to Ezell-Harding 50-43.

8. Baylor (17-9) lost to Brentwood Academy 59-50, beat Pope John Paul II 51-36.

9. Harpeth Hall (17-10) lost to Father Ryan 35-31, lost to Brentwood Academy 64-30.

10. Ensworth (13-10) idle.



