Predators trade for Franson, Santorelli from Maple Leafs

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) - The Nashville Predators have traded with Toronto, bringing back defenseman Cody Franson and forward Mike Santorelli as they try to boost a team that already is sitting atop the NHL standings.



In the deal announced by the Predators on Sunday, Toronto receives Nashville's first-round pick in June's draft along with forwards Brendan Leipsic and Olli Jokinen, who has been a healthy scratch in recent games for the Predators.



General manager David Poile says in a statement the Predators wanted to add both a veteran defenseman who could play in all situations along with a proven forward who could play anywhere in the lineup. They wound up getting both in the same deal with players in the prime of their careers well before the trade deadline.



The Predators drafted both Franson and Santorelli.



