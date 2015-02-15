Dalton State Lady Netters down TWC 8-1 Posted: Sunday, February 15, 2015 3:52 PM EST Updated: Sunday, February 15, 2015 3:52 PM EST Posted:Updated:

FAIRFIELD GLADE, TN. - The Dalton State women's tennis team knocked-off Tennessee Wesleyan 8-1 Saturday afternoon on the indoor courts at Fairfield Glade resort.



The Lady Roadrunner started the afternoon with a doubles sweep. They then captured five of the six singles contests.



"I was really proud of the way the girls played," said Dalton State Coach Michel Bates. "I was particularly proud of the doubles. We had two very good come-from-behind wins. They showed a lot of heart and didn't give up."



Doubles:



1. Laura Winter and Chelsea Powell (DS) def. Kaitlynn Barlok and Thays Cardose (TWC) , 8-1

2. Daniella Sanchez and Diana Narino (DS) def. Kacka Saskova and Abigail Ellis (TWC), 9-7

3. Alejandra Bejarano and Lucie Lovinfosse (DS) def. Rachel Walker and Wendy Watson (TWC), 9-7



Singles:



1. Laura Winter (DS) def. Abigail Ellis (TWC), 6-1, 6-1.

2. Kacka Saskova (TWC) def. Chelsea Powell (DS), 3-6, 6-4, 10-8

3. Daniella Sanchez (DS) def. Rachel Walker (TWC), 6-2, 6-0

4. Diana Narino (DS) def. Kristen Camp (TWC), 6-1, 6-0

5. Lucy Lovinfosse (DS) def. Thays Cardosa (TWC), 6-1, 6-0

6. Alejandra Bejarano (DS) def. Wendy Watson (TWC), 6-3, 6-2)





Dalton State women's and men's tennis teams will travel to Mobile, Al. for competition in an SSAC shoot-out on Friday and Saturday, February 20-21.





