Lady Moc softballers best Arkansas 7-3 Posted: Sunday, February 15, 2015

CLERMONT, FL (GoMocs.com) – In its final game at the Dot Richardson Invitational, the University of Tennessee at Chattanooga softball team defeated Arkansas, 7-3 on Sunday Morning.



Both teams were locked up at zero for the first two innings but in the bottom of the third Marina Wilkerson doubled up off a power hit to right field. A sacrificed hit by Sarah Beth Roberts would allow Wilkerson to score, giving the Mocs a 1-0 lead.



The Razorbacks would answer with two runs of their own at the top of fourth. Not letting up at the bottom of the inning, Nicole Osterman would work her way around the bases as she hit a single, and advanced to second off an Arkansas error. A fly out to right field by Anyssa Robles would ultimately bring Osterman home to tie the game 2-2.



The Mocs would extend their lead as they proved unstoppable with five added RBI's in the fifth inning. Sam Taylor slammed a triple to left field, letting Wilkerson and Courtney Ervin to Score.



Alyssa Taylor followed in with a single to bring home Sam Taylor. Osterman singled to bring in Alyssa Taylor for Chattanooga's sixth RBI of the game.



UTC's last run of the inning came off of a single hit by Robles scoring in Sarah Beth Roberts.



Keeping Arkansas from securing any home bases, the Mocs would maintain their 7-3 to win the game.



Chattanooga will look to continue its success next weekend in the South Alabama Invitational.



