Snow, sleet, ice could make travel treacherous in GA, Ala.

ATLANTA (AP) - Forecasters are warning of the potential for snow, sleet and ice-coated roads across north Georgia, just over a year after the ice storm that trapped commuters for hours on metro Atlanta freeways.

The National Weather Service on Sunday said that 2-4 inches of snow and sleet will be possible in north Georgia, with up to two-tenths of an inch of ice.

It wasn't clear yet from Sunday forecasts -- and a winter storm watch issued for areas north of Atlanta -- whether the snow and ice would stay north of the Atlanta metro area or coat parts of it with ice. The wintry weather was expected to arrive early Monday and last into Tuesday.

In Alabama, a winter storm watch covered northern areas, including the cities of Huntsville, Florence and Decatur.

