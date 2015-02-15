House Fire on Crutchfield Street causes $30K in damage Posted: Sunday, February 15, 2015 1:00 PM EST Updated: Sunday, February 15, 2015 1:00 PM EST Posted:Updated:

Chattanooga firefighters responded to a residential structure fire at Crutchfield Street around 8 Saturday night.



Investigators tell Channel 3, there was heavy fire in the front and side of the structure, aided considerably by the high winds.



The firefighters were able to get the fire under control fairly quickly, with minimal damage to the residence next door. No injuries were reported.



The occupant told fire investigators that he had a space heater in his bedroom that had been operating for several days.



He advised that he had been on his porch and returned into the house to find his bedroom on fire. Investigators tell us the man initially tried to extinguish the fire himself, causing minor burns to his hand. He refused transport to the hospital from EMS on scene.



The American Red Cross of Southeast Tennessee is assisting the three occupants of the residence. The dollar loss is estimated at $30,000.