Man sentenced for Tennessee cross burning

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) - Federal officials say a 33-year-old man has been sentenced to nine months in prison for his role in a cross burning in front of an interracial family's home in Minor Hill.

The U.S. Department of Justice says Timothy Flanagan pleaded guilty to conspiring with others to threaten, intimidate and interfere with an African-American man's enjoyment of his housing rights, and interfering with those housing rights.

Authorities say Flanagan and two other men worked together to build the wooden cross and buy diesel fuel before placing the cross in the driveway leading up to the house and igniting it on April 30, 2012.

The FBI says Flanagan, who was sentenced Friday, is a former member of the Church of the National Knights, a Ku Klux Klan affiliate.

