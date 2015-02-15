Wilson scores tiebreaker to lift Predators past Devils, 3-1 Posted: Sunday, February 15, 2015 12:12 AM EST Updated: Sunday, February 15, 2015 12:12 AM EST Posted:Updated:

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) - Colin Wilson scored the tiebreaking goal on a tic-tac-toe play with 3:27 left, leading Nashville to a 3-1 victory over the New Jersey Devils on Saturday night for the Predators' fifth straight win.



Craig Smith added an insurance goal when he swatted a shot between Cory Schneider's legs with 2:21 left.



Matt Cullen gave Nashville a 1-0 lead in the first period before Steve Bernier's power-play goal late in the second period tied it up for New Jersey.



Pekka Rinne stopped 21 shots for the Predators, who lead the NHL with 82 points and improved to 24-3-1 at home. Rinne, 14-1-1 in his last 16 games, leads the NHL with 33 wins.



The Devils lost their fourth straight.



