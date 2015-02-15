Carpet Capital Running Club steps up for Dalton State Posted: Sunday, February 15, 2015 12:02 AM EST Updated: Sunday, February 15, 2015 12:02 AM EST Posted:Updated:

DALTON, GA (WRCB)---Local college track has been in the news of late.

Notably, the impending demise of U-T-C's men's track team to comply with title 9 regulations.

But there's no such issue in Dalton.



The Dalton State Cross Country teams on the receiving end of a one thousand dollar donation from the Carpet Capital Running Club, which says it hopes to make this an annual contribution

Pictured here are, in order from left to right are Dalton State Cross Country co-coach Margie Bruner, Carpet Capital Running Club President Erica Zimmerman, Dalton State Athletic Director Derek Waugh and Roadrunner co-coach Andy Meyer.

The Dalton State women's cross country team was crowned champions of the Southern States Athletic Conference in their first year of eligibility this past fall.

The Dalton State men were conference runners-up and placed three runners in the national championships.





