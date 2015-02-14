Roadrunners sweep Martin Methodist 66-61 for SSAC lead - WRCBtv.com | Chattanooga News, Weather & Sports

Roadrunners sweep Martin Methodist 66-61 for SSAC lead

DALTON, GA (dsroadrunners.com)---Dalton State's basketball Roadrunners won a battle of the two leading teams in the Southern States Athletic Conference Saturday night, knocking off (12) Martin Methodist in a defensive struggle 66-61.

The Redhawks jumped out to a five point lead (14-9) with 13:28 left in the first half, but the Roadrunners came back to tie the game at 14 about a minute later. Dalton then went on an 11 point advantage at 33-22. Martin Methodist whittled the Roadrunner lead down to 36-30 at intermission.

Another Watson three tied the game at 51 with 6:55 left.  Darius Woods three put The Warhawks up 54-51.                                                                 Dalton State took the lead for good on an Anthony Hilliard free throw followed by a Sean Tate three pointer. Martin Methodist managed to tie the game twice late - 58-58 and again on another Watson three, this time at 61 with just 14 seconds on the clock.                                                                             After a Roadrunner time-out and behind a fired-up crowd, Anthony Hilliard hit a clutch three with 1.2 seconds left to put the hosts up 64-61.                     After the Warhawks attempted to get off a hail merry to the other end, Coach Scott Combs argued that the clock had started late. This actually gave his team additional time to score. The refs declared the game over. Combs then earned a technical. Hilliard went to the line and made both foul shots for the final 66-61 Dalton State win.   

Hilliard had a game-high 22 points including three of six from beyond the arch. Jamaine Burrey came off of the bench to score 13 points and add three assists. Tate had 11 points and five assists. Jordan Bowling added 11 points and six rebounds. Ladaris Green had seven points, four assists, a game high 12 rebounds and three blocked shots.
Watson scored the first nine points for the visiting Redhawks with three perfect shots from beyond the arch and finished with 20 points (6/7 from long range and 2/2 from the free throw line). He also had three assists. Darius Forrest had 15 points and nine rebounds. Darius Woods and Ryan Donald added 14 and 10 points respectively.
Weather permitting, the (8) Roadrunners (22-3 overall, 12-2 SSAC) travel to Sumter, SC (about 44 miles on the other side of Columbia) for a Monday night game at Morris College. The Hornets are a Division I member of the NAIA's Association of Independent Institutions. The Roadrunners won a Nov. 15th game, 91-77.                                                                                                                                                                                                                
The remainder of the Dalton State regular season schedule is against SSAC opponents with two on the road followed by two at home.
At Blue Mountain College in Blue Mountain, Miss. on Thursday, Feb. 19th - 8:30 p.m. ET
At (19) Bethel University in McKenzie, TN on Saturday, Feb. 21st - 6:00 p.m.
College of Coastal of Georgia visits Mashburn Arena on Thursday, Feb. 26th at 7:30 p.m. ET
Brewton-Parker will be at Mashburn Arena on Saturday, Feb. 28th at 5:00 p.m.  



