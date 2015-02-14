Lady Moc Netters still unbeaten, beating Lipscomb 5-2

--The University of Tennessee at Chattanooga women's tennis team had to work to stay undefeated at Lipscomb Saturday night. The Mocs improved to 5-0 on the year with a hard-fought 5-2 win over the Bison.

The teams played on four courts in singles and split the first four matches. UTC went up 2-0 with Jones's three-set win over Deahna Welcher at No. 1. Lipscomb tied the match with wins at No. 3 and No. 4.

Senior Kaylene Chadwell pulled out a big three-set win at No. 2. She was down a break in the second and third sets before posting a (2-6, 6-4, 7-5) win over Hannah Gamage.

Senior Claire Mulyadi took the court at No. 5, needing to win to clinch the match for the Mocs. She quickly dug herself a 3-0 hole, but won six of the next seven games to take the first set. She won the second set 7-5, giving the Mocs the team win.

“Our seniors stepped up tonight,” stated head coach Jeff Clark . “Kaylene played a tough opponent and got a big win. CC knew her match could clinch the win for the team and she came through.”

The Mocs are back home next Friday, hosting Morehead State. Action takes place at McCallie at 6:00 p.m. (E.S.T.). Be sure to check the women's tennis schedule page for links to live scoring.

