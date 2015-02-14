Lady Moc Netters still unbeaten, beating Lipscomb 5-2 - WRCBtv.com | Chattanooga News, Weather & Sports

Lady Moc Netters still unbeaten, beating Lipscomb 5-2

NASHVILLE, TN (GoMocs.com)--The University of Tennessee at Chattanooga women's tennis team had to work to stay undefeated at Lipscomb  Saturday night.  The Mocs improved to 5-0 on the year with a hard-fought 5-2 win over the Bison.

Chattanooga jumped out to a 1-0 lead after winning the doubles point.  Junior Kayla Jones and freshman Samantha Caswell opened with a win at No. 1.  Junior Katie Polk and sophomore Rachele Gazzola clinched the point with their win at No. 3. 

The teams played on four courts in singles and split the first four matches.  UTC went up 2-0 with Jones's three-set win over Deahna Welcher at No. 1.  Lipscomb tied the match with wins at No. 3 and No. 4.

Senior Kaylene Chadwell pulled out a big three-set win at No. 2.  She was down a break in the second and third sets before posting a (2-6, 6-4, 7-5) win over Hannah Gamage. 

Senior Claire Mulyadi took the court at No. 5, needing to win to clinch the match for the Mocs.  She quickly dug herself a 3-0 hole, but won six of the next seven games to take the first set.  She won the second set 7-5, giving the Mocs the team win.

“Our seniors stepped up tonight,” stated head coach Jeff Clark.  “Kaylene played a tough opponent and got a big win.  CC knew her match could clinch the win for the team and she came through.”

The Mocs are back home next Friday, hosting Morehead State.  Action takes place at McCallie at 6:00 p.m. (E.S.T.).  Be sure to check the women's tennis schedule page for links to live scoring. 

Chattanooga 5, Lipscomb 2
Feb 14, 2015 at Nashville, Tenn. (Whitworth Country Club.)
Doubles competition
1. Kayla Jones/Samantha Caswell (UTC) def. Laura Kent/Melissa Kromer (LIP) 6-2
2. Jenny Borck/Deahna Welcher (LIP) def. Kaylene Chadwell/Kelsey Coots (UTC) 6-2
3. Rachele Gazzola/Katie Polk (UTC) def. Danielle Kinnen/Hannah Gamage (LIP) 6-2

Singles competition
1. Kayla Jones (UTC) def. Deahna Welcher (LIP) 6-0, 6-7 (5-7), 6-1
2. Kaylene Chadwell (UTC) def. Hannah Gamage (LIP) 2-6, 6-4, 7-5
3. Laura Kent (LIP) def. Kelsey Coots (UTC) 6-2, 7-6 (7-1)
4. Melissa Kromer (LIP) def. Samantha Caswell (UTC) 2-7, 7-5, 6-2
5. Claire Mulyadi (UTC) def. Jenny Borck (LIP) 6-4, 7-5
6. Alison Storie (UTC) def. Lorena Djuknic (LIP) 6-2, 7-6 (7-5)

