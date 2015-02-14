Jones leads Vanderbilt to 76-68 win over Alabama - WRCBtv.com | Chattanooga News, Weather & Sports

Jones leads Vanderbilt to 76-68 win over Alabama

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. (AP) - Damian Jones scored 20 points to lead five Vanderbilt scorers in double figures and the Commodores beat Alabama 76-68 on Saturday night.
    
The Commodores (14-11, 4-8 Southeastern Conference) had been 0-5 in SEC road games, but took over a tight game in the final 4 minutes. They've won three of four games since a seven-game losing streak.
    
Matthew Fisher-Davis scored 13 points and hit three 3-pointers for Vandy. Luke Kornet and Riley LaChance each scored 12 while Wade Baldwin IV had 10 points and six rebounds.
    
The Tide (15-10, 5-7) faded down the stretch after coming in with a 12-2 record at Coleman Coliseum.
    
Levi Randolph was scoreless for the first 26 minutes but finished with 15 points and seven rebounds. Shannon Hale and Retin Obasohan scored 10 points apiece.

