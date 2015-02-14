Mississippi State holds off Missouri 77-74 Posted: Saturday, February 14, 2015 9:08 PM EST Updated: Saturday, February 14, 2015 9:08 PM EST Posted:Updated:

COLUMBIA, Miss. (AP) - Roquez Johnson and Craig Sword scored 22 points apiece to help Mississippi State end a two-game losing streak with a 77-74 win over Missouri on Saturday.



Despite holding an 11-point halftime lead, the Bulldogs (12-13, 5-7 Southeastern Conference) needed to convert all six of their free throws in the final minute to hang on against the Tigers, who lost their 11th consecutive game since winning their SEC opener against LSU on Jan. 8.



Johnathan Williams III finished with a career-high 27 points for Missouri (7-18, 1-11), while Keith Shamburger added 15 and Ryan Rosburg a season-high 12.



Despite Missouri scoring the first five points of the game, the Bulldogs seized control in the first half, using a 21-5 run to grab a 33-16 lead with 7:21 remaining before halftime. The Tigers answered with seven points of their own, but trailed 40-29 entering the break.







