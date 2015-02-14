Mickey's big game lifts LSU to 73-55 victory over Tennessee Posted: Saturday, February 14, 2015 9:06 PM EST Updated: Saturday, February 14, 2015 9:06 PM EST Posted:Updated:

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (AP) - Jordan Mickey had 20 points, 11 rebounds and seven blocks Saturday as LSU trounced Tennessee 73-55 to continue the Volunteers' recent home struggles.



LSU (18-7, 7-5 SEC) grabbed a 47-20 halftime lead and never allowed the margin to drop below 15 even as it struggled with turnovers in the second half. The Tigers ended a six-game losing streak in this series and beat Tennessee for the first time since a 79-73 victory in Knoxville on Jan. 28, 2009.



Keith Hornsby added 16 points and seven assists for LSU. Tim Quarterman had 13 points, six rebounds and six assists.



Armani Moore scored 16 points, Josh Richardson had 15 points and Derek Reese added 11 for Tennessee (14-10, 6-6).



Tennessee lost for the fifth time in its last seven games. Although the Volunteers are 4-2 in SEC road competition this season, they're just 2-4 in conference home games.



