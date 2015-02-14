Mercer beats UNC Greensboro 55-50 Posted: Saturday, February 14, 2015 9:05 PM EST Updated: Saturday, February 14, 2015 9:05 PM EST Posted:Updated:

MACON, Ga. (AP) - Darious Moten scored 13 points as Mercer held on in the final minutes to beat UNC Greensboro 55-50 on Saturday.



Jibri Bryan added 11 points and six rebounds for the Bears (15-12, 10-4 Southern Conference). Phillip Leonard had 10 points and six rebounds. The team finished shooting 44.7 percent from the field and 50 percent from the line.



Mercer led 31-20 at the break and went up 45-30 in the second half on a Stephon Jelks layup with 13:17 to play. The Bears scored just two more field goals in the rest of the period as UNC Greensboro battled to within three points, 53-50, with 1:54 remaining before a pair of free throws by Moten in the final three seconds sealed the win for the Bears.



RJ White scored 19 points and grabbed six rebounds for the Spartans (8-19, 4-10). Nicholas Paulos added 12 points and five assists.



