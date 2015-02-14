Wilson, Merriweather lift ETSU over Furman 66-59 Posted: Saturday, February 14, 2015 9:04 PM EST Updated: Saturday, February 14, 2015 9:04 PM EST Posted:Updated:

JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (AP) - Lester Wilson scored 20 points and A.J. Merriweather added a career-high 18 to lead East Tennessee State to a 66-59 win over Furman on Saturday.



Rashawn Rembert added 14 points and Desonta Bradford had 12 for the Buccaneers (15-10, 8-7 Southern Conference), who shot 49 percent but allowed Furman to stay in the game by making only 13 of 23 free throws in the second half.



Devin Sibley had a career-high 29 points. Kris Acox matched his career high with 14 to go with a career-high 17 rebounds for the Paladins (7-18, 4-10), who lost their fifth straight. Stephen Croone, Furman's leading scorer at 17.5 points, made just 1 of 10 field goals and finished with seven points. He had 24 when the Paladins won the first meeting 59-55.



East Tennessee was up by as many as 14 in the second half before Furman closed the gap to three with 2:15 left. Six straight free throws by three different players for East Tennessee clinched it.



