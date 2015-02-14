Cochran helps Wofford beat Western Carolina 75-55 Posted: Saturday, February 14, 2015 9:02 PM EST Updated: Saturday, February 14, 2015 9:02 PM EST Posted:Updated:

CULLOWHEE, N.C. (AP) - Karl Cochran made 7 of 13 3-point shots and scored 26 points to help Wofford beat Western Carolina 75-55 on Saturday.



Cochran moved into seventh on the school's all-time scoring list with 1,793 points.



C.J. Neumann added 10 points, on 4-of-5 shooting, and seven rebounds for Wofford (21-6, 12-2 Southern Conference), which hadn't won at Western Carolina (13-14, 8-7) since Feb. 19, 2001.



The Terriers took a 37-23 lead early in the second half when Cochran hit a 3-pointer, but Western Carolina used a 12-2 run to pull within three with 16 minutes left.



Wofford, which shot 50 percent overall and hit a season-high 13 3-point shots, responded by scoring nine of the next 11 before pushing its lead to as many as 22 points.



Torrion Brummitt led Western Carolina, which made just 18 of 59 (30.5 percent) field goals, with 15 points. James Sinclair added 12 and nine rebounds.



