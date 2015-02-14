Lady Mocs split day 2 of Dot Richardson Invitational Posted: Saturday, February 14, 2015 9:00 PM EST Updated: Saturday, February 14, 2015 9:00 PM EST Posted:Updated:





Clermont, Fla. – The University of Tennessee at Chattanooga softball team defeated Cleveland State, 3-0, but fell short against UMKC, 7-0 at the Dot Richardson Invitational on Saturday.



Chattanooga 3, Cleveland State 0

Taylor Deason proved effective in the circle as she pitched a game-high eight strike outs while only allowing three hits against the Vikings.



Offensively, the Mocs took the lead in the third inning as Sam Taylor scored on a passed ball.



Maintaining Chattanooga's momentum, Criket Blanco hammered out a home run to left field in the fourth inning, putting the Mocs up by two.



In the fifth, Marina Wilkerson made it home as Alyssa Taylor made it to first off a fielder's choice.



UTC would not find another score, but its defense would prove too much for CSU, giving the game to the Mocs, 3-0.



UMKC 7, Chattanooga 0

Tensions were high as the teams opened the game with zero hits or runs in the first inning. Fighting for momentum, UMKC would be the first to get on the boards, capitalizing off of consecutive UTC errors in the second inning. UMKC's Marlee Maple reached second off a bad throw from third baseman Sarah Beth Roberts. Maple was able to run home for the score off of Chattanooga's second error of the game from Criket Blanco.



With UMKC leading 1-0, the Mocs fought back with two consecutive strike outs pitched by Cori Jennings. UMKC's K Kelly grounded out to Alyssa Taylor who picked it to Savannah Goldsmith for the third out. However, despite UTC's efforts on defense, the Mocs were not able to find a rhythm on offense.



Having no trouble on offense UMKC would collect four runs in the fourth and two runs in the fifth to take the game, 7-0.



Chattanooga will close out the Dot Richardson Invitational on Sunday when it faces Arkansas (9 a.m. ET).



