Lady Mocs cruise past UNC-Greensboro 76-52 Posted: Saturday, February 14, 2015

CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. (AP) - Chelsey Shumpert scored 15 points, including a pair of 3-pointers, to lead No. 21 Chattanooga to a 76-52 win over North Carolina-Greensboro on Saturday.



Jasmine Joyner contributed 14 points and Destiny Bramblett added 13 for Chattanooga (22-3, 10-0 Southern), which shot 51.8 percent from the floor on 56 attempts and never trailed in the game. Shumpert also pulled down four rebounds and dished out four assists as the Mocs extended their win streak to 18.



Chattanooga opened with a 7-0 burst sparked by Shumpert's 3 and capped with back-to-back buckets from Joyner, then took control with an 18-2 run to close out the first half with a 38-20 advantage. The margin never tightened below double figures the rest of the way.



Jade Scaife led UNCG (5-20, 0-10) with 21 points and 10 rebounds.



