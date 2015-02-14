Lady Mocs cruise past UNC-Greensboro 76-52 - WRCBtv.com | Chattanooga News, Weather & Sports

Lady Mocs cruise past UNC-Greensboro 76-52

Posted: Updated:
CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. (AP) - Chelsey Shumpert scored 15 points, including a pair of 3-pointers, to lead No. 21 Chattanooga to a 76-52 win over North Carolina-Greensboro on Saturday.
    
Jasmine Joyner contributed 14 points and Destiny Bramblett added 13 for Chattanooga (22-3, 10-0 Southern), which shot 51.8 percent from the floor on 56 attempts and never trailed in the game. Shumpert also pulled down four rebounds and dished out four assists as the Mocs extended their win streak to 18.
    
Chattanooga opened with a 7-0 burst sparked by Shumpert's 3 and capped with back-to-back buckets from Joyner, then took control with an 18-2 run to close out the first half with a 38-20 advantage. The margin never tightened below double figures the rest of the way.
    
Jade Scaife led UNCG (5-20, 0-10) with 21 points and 10 rebounds.

Powered by Frankly
Can't find what you're looking for?

WRCB-TV
900 Whitehall Road
Chattanooga, TN 37405
(423) 267-5412
WRCB Jobs EEO | FCC Public Files

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 WRCB. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.