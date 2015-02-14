Harrell scores 21 in Auburn's 69-68 win over Georgia - WRCBtv.com | Chattanooga News, Weather & Sports

Harrell scores 21 in Auburn's 69-68 win over Georgia

ATHENS, Ga. (AP) - K.T. Harrell scored 21 points to rally Auburn to a 69-68 victory at Georgia on Saturday.
    
After Auburn (12-13, 4-8 Southeastern Conference) fell behind by nine points with 5:17 to play, the Tigers got hot. When Harrell's 3-pointer with 56 seconds to go put Auburn ahead for good, 64-63, it was the fifth straight make by the Tigers.
    
Georgia (16-8, 7-5 SEC) had a chance to win at the buzzer. Kenny Gaines hit a 3-pointer with 1.8 seconds to go, but Auburn needed only to get the ball in-bounds to win. However, the Tigers threw it out of bounds on the other end of the floor without anybody touching the ball.
    
The Bulldogs' Nemanja Djurisic had a chance to win with a shot from the corner, but came up short.
    
Gaines led the Bulldogs with 18 points, and Kenny Mann added 14.
    
Auburn got 14 points from K.C. Ross-Miller.

