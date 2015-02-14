Harrell scores 21 in Auburn's 69-68 win over Georgia Posted: Saturday, February 14, 2015 4:47 PM EST Updated: Saturday, February 14, 2015 4:47 PM EST Posted:Updated:

ATHENS, Ga. (AP) - K.T. Harrell scored 21 points to rally Auburn to a 69-68 victory at Georgia on Saturday.



After Auburn (12-13, 4-8 Southeastern Conference) fell behind by nine points with 5:17 to play, the Tigers got hot. When Harrell's 3-pointer with 56 seconds to go put Auburn ahead for good, 64-63, it was the fifth straight make by the Tigers.



Georgia (16-8, 7-5 SEC) had a chance to win at the buzzer. Kenny Gaines hit a 3-pointer with 1.8 seconds to go, but Auburn needed only to get the ball in-bounds to win. However, the Tigers threw it out of bounds on the other end of the floor without anybody touching the ball.



The Bulldogs' Nemanja Djurisic had a chance to win with a shot from the corner, but came up short.



Gaines led the Bulldogs with 18 points, and Kenny Mann added 14.



Auburn got 14 points from K.C. Ross-Miller.



