No. 1 Kentucky throttles South Carolina 77-43 for 25-0 start Posted: Saturday, February 14, 2015

LEXINGTON, Ky. (AP) - Willie Cauley-Stein scored 14 points, Aaron Harrison added 11 and No. 1 Kentucky matched the program's best start by routing South Carolina 77-43 on Saturday.



The Wildcats' 25-0 record equaled the 1953-54 squad that rolled through the regular season but declined an NCAA tournament bid.



This year's talented squad is thoroughly focused on winning the school's ninth national championship and took another step toward its quest for perfection by completing a season sweep of the overmatched Gamecocks (12-12, 3-9 Southeastern Conference).



After holding South Carolina to 27 percent shooting in last month's meeting, Kentucky limited the Gamecocks to just 13 of 55 from the field (24 percent) this time, their second-worst outing this season.



The Wildcats quickly built a 20-point lead in nearly 12 minutes. Dakari Johnson added 13 rebounds and 10 points for Kentucky, which shot 50 percent.







