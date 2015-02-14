Gill-Caesar, Wright reinstated for Missouri - WRCBtv.com | Chattanooga News, Weather & Sports

Gill-Caesar, Wright reinstated for Missouri

Posted: Updated:
COLUMBIA, Mo. (AP) - Missouri freshmen Montaque Gill-Caesar and Namon Wright have been reinstated after missing two games each for undisclosed violations of team rules.
    
A team spokesman said before the Tigers' game against Mississippi State on Saturday that the guards would be "available."
    
Gill-Caesar and Wright have combined for 15.1 points per game this season.
    
Freshman guard Tramaine Isabell remains suspended for a fifth game for what coach Kim Anderson called "unacceptable" behavior last month, while sophomore guard Wes Clark wore a sling for a dislocated right elbow incurred at South Carolina on Tuesday. He will miss the remainder of the season.
    
Missouri (7-17, 1-10 Southeastern Conference) has lost 10 consecutive games.

Powered by Frankly
Can't find what you're looking for?

WRCB-TV
900 Whitehall Road
Chattanooga, TN 37405
(423) 267-5412
WRCB Jobs EEO | FCC Public Files

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 WRCB. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.