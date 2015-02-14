Gill-Caesar, Wright reinstated for Missouri Posted: Saturday, February 14, 2015 4:12 PM EST Updated: Saturday, February 14, 2015 4:12 PM EST Posted:Updated:

COLUMBIA, Mo. (AP) - Missouri freshmen Montaque Gill-Caesar and Namon Wright have been reinstated after missing two games each for undisclosed violations of team rules.



A team spokesman said before the Tigers' game against Mississippi State on Saturday that the guards would be "available."



Gill-Caesar and Wright have combined for 15.1 points per game this season.



Freshman guard Tramaine Isabell remains suspended for a fifth game for what coach Kim Anderson called "unacceptable" behavior last month, while sophomore guard Wes Clark wore a sling for a dislocated right elbow incurred at South Carolina on Tuesday. He will miss the remainder of the season.



Missouri (7-17, 1-10 Southeastern Conference) has lost 10 consecutive games.



