Gill-Caesar, Wright reinstated for Missouri

COLUMBIA, Mo. (AP) - Missouri freshmen Montaque Gill-Caesar and Namon Wright have been reinstated after missing two games each for undisclosed violations of team rules.
A team spokesman said before the Tigers' game against Mississippi State on Saturday that the guards would be "available."
Gill-Caesar and Wright have combined for 15.1 points per game this season.
Freshman guard Tramaine Isabell remains suspended for a fifth game for what coach Kim Anderson called "unacceptable" behavior last month, while sophomore guard Wes Clark wore a sling for a dislocated right elbow incurred at South Carolina on Tuesday. He will miss the remainder of the season.
Missouri (7-17, 1-10 Southeastern Conference) has lost 10 consecutive games.