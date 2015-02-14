Sequatchie Co. Sheriff's Dept. investigating fatal crash - WRCBtv.com | Chattanooga News, Weather & Sports

Sequatchie Co. Sheriff's Dept. investigating fatal crash

Posted: Updated:
By WRCB Staff
SEQUATCHIE COUNTY, TN (WRCB) - On Friday, February 13 at 5:30 p.m. central time, the Sequatchie County Sheriff's Department, along with Puckett EMS, were dispatched to SR 111 southbound, just before the Scenic Overlook, for a reported motor vehicle crash. 

Upon their arrival, officers and paramedics found a motorcycle that had crashed into the rear of a tractor trailer. 

The rider of the motorcycle, 56-year-old Eddie Collier of Dunlap, was pronounced dead at the scene by the Sequatchie County Medical Examiner. 

The Tennessee Highway Patrol was called to the scene, and is now leading the continuing investigation, with the assistance of the Sheriff's Office. 

The driver of the tractor trailer was not injured. The cause of the crash is unknown, and remains under investigation by troopers. 

