Roadrunners battle for SSAC lead, host Martin Methodist

DALTON, GA (dsroadunners.com
)--- Dalton State coaches and players will tell you the next game is ALWAYS the most important one for the Roadrunners, but regular season games rarely come any bigger than Saturday night's contest at the Northwest Georgia Trade and Convention Center's Mashburn Arena.
The Roadrunners and the visiting Redhawks are tied on top of the Southern States Athletic Conference regular season standings. Each team has identical 21-3 records and are 11-2 in the conference. They are both on a four-game win streak.
Dalton State was ranked number 8 in this week's National Association of Intercollegiate Athletics Men's Basketball Division-I Coaches Top 25 poll. Martin Methodist was at number 12.
"We are expecting a large crowd for this important game," said Dalton State Athletic Director Derek Waugh. "We would love to see our biggest crowd since opening night, 2013."
Mashburn Arena is configurated to seat approximately 2,000 fans for Roadrunner basketball. Dalton State is a leading NAIA school for season tickets sold, but Waugh expects tickets to be available at the Trade Center box office Saturday night. General Admission seats are $8 each and a few reserved seats may be available for $12 each. The box office opens Saturday at 5:00 p.m. and same day tickets are first come, first served.
"We encourage our fans to get out and experience the excitement of Roadrunner basketball and we play a top Division I competitor," said Waugh.
Dalton State tied the Warhawk's record with a 94-63 Thursday night win over Middle Georgia State. Martin Methodist has been off since defeating William Carey last Saturday, 68-63.
The teams faced each other back on January 22nd at the Curry Christian Life Center in Pulaski, TN. It was a nail biter with the Warhawks leading at intermission, 40-36. Martin Methodist led by 11 points (48-39) less than six minutes into the second half, but the Roadrunners went on a 24-8 run to take their own five point lead, 63-58, with 4:57 to go. The game was tied with 45 seconds left. Sean Tate went to the foul line with ten seconds on the clock to give Dalton State the 69-67 victory.
Live radio coverage of the game is available at Mixx 104.5 FM in Dalton. In addition, a live video feed of the game is available on the Dalton State website: www.dsroadrunners.com
<http://www.dsroadrunners.com>
; Dr. Tom Veve has live play-by-play of every Roadrunner home game along with the video.