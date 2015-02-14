Stuart places 2nd, Gilpin 3rd in Samford Invitational 3000 meter

Men's RESULTS:



200m



8



Jacob Noorbergen



22.06



33



Tosin Ayotunde



24.24



400m



33



DeQuantez Sandifer



52.34



800m



12



Marquis Carter



1:53.43



34



Matthew Marshall



2:00.88



3000m



2



Paul Stuart



8:33.16



3



John Gilpin



8:34.46



Women's RESULTS



Mile



10



Rebecca Greenwall



5:04.80



19



Anna Kate Chance



5:19.48



23



Katie Ray



5:24.90



27



Madalyn Garland



5:36.52



29



Makala Diggs



5:37.85



400m



39



Jasmine Snell



1:02.25



800m



10



Amanda Cotter



2:14.87



14



Maddison Melchionna



2:16.08



20



Jessica York



2:18.52



21



Hannah Chamblin



2:18.99



28



Kiaana Howard



2:21.64



35



Helenka Kis



2:26.29



42



Joanna Elmore



2:34.66



3000m



9



Emily Drouin



10:11.76



18



Keeley Stewart



10:28.20





BIRMINGHAM, Ala. --- University of Tennessee at Chattanooga distance runners sophomore Paul Stuart (Brentwood, Tenn.) and senior John Gilpin (Nashville, Tenn.) finished second and third respectively in the men's 3000 meter race at the Samford Invitational Friday evening.Stuart was second in the distance event with a time of 8:33.16 less than one second off the top pace set by Liberty's Titus Koech. Gilpin placed third with a time of 8:34.46. The pair combined for 14 points for the Mocs.“Paul and John did what the race gave them,” UTC head coach Bill Gautier said. “They went towards the back at the start of the race and at the mile, Paul made a move. The guy that beat him got past and Paul couldn't quite get by him.”In the men's 200 meter, freshman Jacob Noorbergen had a good showing with an eighth place finish and ran a season-best time of 22.08.“This is his first year running indoors,” Gautier said of his freshman. “He ran an awesome race.”In the men's 800 meter run, despite getting knocked around and bumped off the track, ran a PR 1:53.43, placing 12“The four guys we needed to run well today did,” Gautier said. “They competed well and I'm very proud of them.”In the women's 3000 meter run, freshman Emily Drouin ran a season-best time of 10:11.76. Senior Keeley Stewart finished with a time of 10:28.20 in the event. Both qualified for the fast heat in the upcoming Southern Conference championships at the end of the month.“Rebecca [Greenwall] ran a big PR in the mile,” Gautier said.She bested her previous top time by more than five seconds at 5:04.80, placing 10in the race. She was followed by freshman Anna Kate Chance with a time of 5:19.48 in the mile.Senior Amanda Cotter finished 10in the 800 meter with a time of 2:14.87 as she prepares for the conference championships. Freshman Maddison Melchionna was just a few spots and less than two seconds behind with a time of 2:16.08. Jessica York, Hannah Chamblin and Helenka Kis also recorded PRs in the race.“We had several right at or getting a PR in the 800,” Gautier said. “I was so proud of the way everyone competed today and now we have to two weeks to get ready for conference.”The SoCon Championships will be held Feb. 27-28 at the Crossplex in Birmingham, Ala., and hosted by Samford.