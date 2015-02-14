Braves sign Young to contract

ATLANTA (AP) - Free agent outfielder Eric Young Jr. and the Atlanta Braves have reached agreement on a minor league deal. The Braves announced the contract Friday. It includes an invitation to spring training. The 29-year-old Young led the National League with 46 stolen bases in 2013 for Colorado and the New York Mets. He stole 30 last year with the Mets while batting .229 in 100 games.